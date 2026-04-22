The stage is set at the fortress of the BayArena where Bayer Leverkusen faces the ultimate litmus test as they host a surging Bayern Munich side in a pivotal DFB-Pokal semifinal clash.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich kicks off on 22 Apr at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

The atmosphere in Leverkusen will be electric, though there is a palpable tension surrounding the hosts. Bayer Leverkusen enters this semifinal under immense pressure, reeling from a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Augsburg that exposed defensive frailties they cannot afford to repeat.

Facing a juggernaut like Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich - who are currently riding the crest of a wave after eliminating Real Madrid from the Champions League and recently clinching the Bundesliga title - requires a near-perfect performance.

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While the Werkself have shown they can be resilient in cup football, finding the consistency that has eluded them in recent league outings will be paramount if they are to halt Bayern’s pursuit of a potential treble.

Key stats & injury news

The statistical landscape heavily favours the visitors, with Bayern Munich entering the match in dominant form; their recent results, including an impressive European campaign and domestic title success, have established them as the clear favourites.

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Leverkusen, however, can look to their DFB-Pokal pedigree for confidence, as they have scored in their last 23 consecutive matches in the competition and consistently find the net at home. Defensively, Leverkusen will need to be at their absolute best to contain a potent Bayern attack, especially after shipping multiple goals in recent fixtures.

Regarding squad availability, both managers are managing high-intensity schedules - Kompany will be looking to rotate his squad to maintain freshness after their Champions League exploits, while Leverkusen will be desperate for their key playmakers to be at full fitness to penetrate what has become a rigid Bayern backline.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: