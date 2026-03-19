It’s all to play for in Cyprus as AEK Larnaca look to spring a surprise against Crystal Palace, with their Conference League Round of 16 tie hanging in the balance after last week’s goalless first leg.

Here is where to find English language live streams of AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage AEK Arena

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace kicks off on 19 Mar at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Crystal Palace’s European adventure has been anything but straightforward. Back in October, their first home outing ended in a shock 1-0 loss to Larnaca, and last week’s first leg looked like the perfect chance to set the record straight. Despite bossing possession and peppering the goal with attempts, the Eagles couldn’t find a way through.

The frustration spilled over at Selhurst Park again on Sunday, where a goalless draw with Leeds left fans unimpressed. Palace failed to test the keeper even once, despite Leeds being reduced to ten men before half-time.

Getty Images

Still, Palace sit comfortably mid‑table in the Premier League, well clear of danger, which gives them room to focus on Europe. To keep that dream alive, they’ll need to sharpen up in Cyprus, with a quarter‑final against Fiorentina or Rakow Czestochowa dangling as the reward. Manager Oliver Glasner, who guided Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022, will be determined to sign off his Palace stint with something memorable.

On the other side, Larnaca have been riding a wave of momentum. New boss Javi Rozada only stepped in days before the first leg, but already sees this tie as a chance to make history for Cypriot football. His team are unbeaten in the competition, boasting the tightest defence in the tournament - six clean sheets and just a single goal conceded so far. That resilience has been the backbone of their campaign.

Domestically, Larnaca have had their ups and downs, but Monday’s 2-0 win over Ethnikos Achna has lifted spirits ahead of what could be their biggest European night yet. With confidence high and a place in the last eight within reach, Thursday’s clash promises to be a fascinating battle of ambition versus resilience.

Key stats & injury news

Larnaca have a few fitness headaches going into Thursday’s clash. Jorge Miramon limped off with a calf problem in the first leg, and he’s joined on the sidelines by Valentin Roberge (finger), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), Giorgos Naoum (muscle) and Jimmy Suarez (groin).

Palace aren’t exactly injury‑free either. Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Cheick Doucoure (knee) remain long‑term absentees, while Dean Henderson (illness) and Daniel Muñoz (shoulder) missed the Leeds game and will need late checks before kickoff.

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In terms of European form, Palace have been steady if not spectacular: four wins, three draws and two defeats across their nine Conference League outings. Away from home, they’ve picked up two wins and a draw from four matches - the only slip came in Strasbourg, who went on to top the League Phase standings.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AEK Last 2 matches CRY 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Crystal Palace 0 - 0 AEK Larnaca

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 AEK Larnaca 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: