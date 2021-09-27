Madrid will be keen to secure a victory to edge closer to qualification from the group stages...

Real Madrid welcome Sheriff Tiraspol to the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in Group D of the Champions League with Carlo Ancelotti's side clear favourites to record another win.

The 13-time European champions scored late on record a 1-0 win at Inter Milan on matchday one, while the champions of Moldova claimed a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their first ever match in the group stages of Europe's premier club competition.

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol start?

Game Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol Date Wednesday, September 29 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 3 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Team news & key stats

Madrid remain without Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Marcelo.

Toni Kroos has been training with the group for the last week and could be ready for his first minutes of the season.

The visitors are without Slovakian striker Lovro Bizjak who is missing through injury, although otherwise they have a relatively clean bill of health.

Key Stats:

This will be the only the second ever fixture between a Spanish and Moldovan team in European competition, and the first since Real Betis faced Zimbru Chisinau in the 2002-03 UEFA Cup first round (Betis won both legs).



Real Madrid last faced a team from a specific nation for the first time in the UEFA Champions League back in September 2015, as they ran out 2-0 winners against Swedish outfit Malmö FF.



Karim Benzema could make his 50th home appearance for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League – the Frenchman has netted 35 goals in his previous 49, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (54) and Raúl (46) scoring more for the club in home games in the competition.



Sheriff Tiraspol’s Cristiano scored twice on his UEFA Champions League debut last time out (v Shakhtar Donetsk), becoming the first Brazilian to score a brace in his first game in the competition since Chelsea’s Oscar in September 2012 (v Juventus).

