Liverpool have scored nine goals in their last two visits to the Estadio do Dragao...

Familiar foes will reunite at the Estadio do Dragao when Porto take on Liverpool in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

These sides have faced each other in two of the last four seasons, with the Reds winning three and losing none out of four encounters - scoring 11 goals and conceding just one.

Here's how to watch Porto vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Porto vs Liverpool start?

Game Porto vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, September 29 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Porto vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Porto vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Chancel Mbemba is suspended after his red card in Milan, with Pepe and Agustin Marchesin both doubtful due to injury.

Neco Williams will face a late fitness test, while Naby Keita, Thiago and Harvey Elliott are all definitely unfit to play.

Key Stats:

FC Porto have faced Liverpool on eight previous occasions in European competition – six of which have been in the UEFA Champions League - while they are still looking for their first victory against the Reds (D3 L5).



This will be the fifth time Liverpool have faced FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League since Jürgen Klopp became the club’s manager – they’ve won more games (3), scored more goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (3) against them than any other opponent in the competition under Klopp.



FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi scored on his first UEFA Champions League start at the Estádio do Dragão (v Juventus in February), and could become the fifth player to score in his first two home starts for the club in the competition (after Zé Carlos, Artur, Lisandro López and Vincent Aboubakar).



Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané are Liverpool’s joint-top scorers away from home in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, with both netting 11 times for the club.

