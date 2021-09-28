The Premier League side have recent experience of the team from the east of Spain...

Manchester United welcome Villarreal to Old Trafford on matchday two of the Champions League with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looking for revenge against the side from La Liga.

Unai Emery's men triumphed on penalties when the two teams met in the final of the Europa League in May and have never been beaten by the Red Devils.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Villarreal in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Manchester United vs Villarreal start?

Game Manchester United vs Villarreal Date Thursday, September 30 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Manchester United vs Villarreal on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website , besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Manchester United vs Villarreal: Team news & key stats

The hosts have problems in defence with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire all sidelined through injuries, while forward Marcus Rashford remains absent with a shoulder problem.

Villarreal meanwhile are sweating on the fitness of their top scorer from last year Gerard Moreno, with the Spain international striker having missed the last two games with a muscle injury.

Paco Alcacer is expected to start in his place, while winger Samu Chukweze is also missing.

Key Stats:

The five meetings in European competition between Manchester United and Villarreal have all ended in draws, with four of them goalless, except for last season's UEFA Europa League final (1-1), which the Spaniards won 11-10 on penalties.



Manchester United are winless in their last seven games against Spanish teams in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L4), with their last such victory coming against Real Sociedad back in October 2013 (1-0).



Cristiano Ronaldo will break Iker Casillas’ record for UEFA Champions League appearances if he appears in this match, setting a new record of 178 games. However, Ronaldo has never scored against Villarreal in four previous appearances against them in the competition, only facing Lille and Benfica as often without finding the net (also four games against them).



Villarreal’s Manu Trigueros scored in their 2-2 draw with Atalanta on MD1 on his UEFA Champions League debut – the only two Spaniards to score in their first two appearances in the competition are José Mari for AC Milan in October 2000 and Diego Costa for Atletico Madrid in November 2013.

