How to watch Europa League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Rapid Wien vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs LASK & more
The 2020-21 season of the UEFA Europa League is back.
The continent's secondary club crown is up for grabs with some huge teams ready to battle it out amongst themselves. Matchday 1 set to start on Thursday with some tasty matchups on offer.
Though defending champions Sevilla are playing in the Champions League, there are illustrious names like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, AS Roma and more in the running to make their mark on the competition.
Arsenal are up against Rapid Wien while Tottenham will take on Austrian side LASK. Leicester City face an opening day matchup against Zorya Luhansk while AS Roma are up against Young Boys from Switzerland.
Where to watch or stream the Europa League
The Sony Pictures Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show Europa League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website , allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
Europa League fixtures
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream*
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Young Boys vs Roma
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Rapid Wien vs Arsenal
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Standard Liege vs Rangers
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Slavia Praha
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Leverkusen vs Nice
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|CSKA Sofia vs CFR Cluj
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|PAOK vs Omonia
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|PSV Eindhoven vs Granada
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Dundalk vs Molde
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Napoli vs AZ Alkmaar
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Lech Poznan vs Benfica
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|10:25pm
|Rijeka vs Real Sociedad
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Celtic vs AC Milan
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Tottenham vs LASK
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Leicester vs Zorya Luhansk
|Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Hoffenheim vs Crvena Zvezda
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Ludogorets vs Antwerp
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Sparta Prague vs Lille
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Villarreal vs Sivasspor
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Braga vs AEK Athens
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Wolfsberg vs CSKA Moscow
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Dinamo Zagreb vs Feyenoord
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|M Tel Aviv vs Qarabag
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 23
|12:30am
|Liberec vs Gent
|SonyLIV app and site
*UEFA Europa League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV.