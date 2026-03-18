Club América hosts the Philadelphia Union in the decisive second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CF America vs Philadelphia Union, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch CF America vs Philadelphia Union with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Club America vs Philadelphia for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

CF America vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

Club America vs Philadelphia Union will kick off on 19 Mar 2026, at 21:00 EST.

Match preview

Following a 1–0 win in the first leg, Mexican giants Club America hold a significant advantage as they return to Mexico City.

Club América secured a slim 1–0 lead during the first leg at Subaru Park. Brazilian midfielder Raphael Veiga was the only goal-scorer.

Getty Images

The Union are enduring a dismal start to their 2026 domestic campaign, rooted to the bottom of the MLS table after four consecutive losses, most recently a 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United.

The visitors have a mountain to climb.

Key stats & injury news

Starting goalkeeper Luis Malagón suffered a lower-leg injury in the first leg, so he's a doubt here.

The Union outshot Las Águilas 12–7 and generated a higher expected goals (xG) rating of 1.73, but they came away empty-handed.

Team news & squads

CF America vs Philadelphia Union Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Jardine Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Carnell

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: