How to watch Chile vs Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India?
Brazil travel to Santiago to face Chile on Thursday with Tite's side looking to continue their perfect start to CONMEBOL qualifying.
La Canarinha have won all six matches they have played and will be confident of recording another success against a Chile side they beat in this summer's Copa America.
Here's how to watch Chile vs Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.
What time does Chile vs Brazil start?
|Game
|Chile vs Brazil
|Date
|Friday, September 3
|Time
|6:30 am IST
How to watch Chile vs Brazil on TV & live stream in India
In India, the CONEMBOL World Cup 2022 Qualifiers will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will be streamed live on SonyLIV/JioTV.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV/JioTV
Chile vs Brazil: Team news & key stats
The hosts are without Ben Brereton Diaz and Francisco Sierralta with both English-based players unable to travel due to coronavirus restrictions.
Brazil are also missing a number of players for the same reason as Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva and Richarlison among those prevented from joining up with the squad.
Tite is though able to call upon the services of Real Madrid trio Casemiro, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior.
Key Stats:
- Brazil's defensive solidity in World Cup qualifying over the last year has been extraordinary, with the side keeping five clean sheets in their opening six games.
-
At the Copa America, they managed four shutouts in seven games including against Chile despite playing the second half with 10 men.
- Martin Lasarte's men have managed just one win from their opening six games and look like being in for a difficult time against the competition leaders.