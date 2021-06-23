How to watch Brazil vs Colombia in the Copa America 2021 from India?

All eyes will be on Neymar as Brazil lock horns against Colombia in a Copa America Group A fixture...

Brazil have two wins is as many games in the current edition of Copa America as they are set to host Colombia at the Estadio Nilton Santon on Thursday.

A confident 90 minutes against Peru - against whom Colombia lost 2-1 - saw the Selecao emerge victorious 4-0 in Rio in their last outing. Brazil are the outright favourites going into the competition and their performances have certainly been top notch. In their two games, they are yet to leak in a goal which highlights their defensive solidity.

Colombia have had mixed results in the continental competition this time as they have four points from three games having registered a win, draw and a defeat. Coach Reinaldo Rivera will be concerned that his side have just managed to score two goals in three matches.

Here's how to watch Brazil vs Colombia in India.

What time does Brazil vs Colombia start?

Game Brazil vs Colombia Date Thursday, June 24 Time 5:30am IST

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Brazil vs Colombia: Team news & key stats

Porto duo Luis Diaz and Mateus Uribe are set to return from suspensions for Colombia. There is a suggestion that Luis Muriel maybe handed a start against Brazil.

Brazil coach Tite made as many as seven changes to his line-up for the second game against Peru after defeating Venezuela 3-0 on the opening day. The likes of Alisson Becker, Casemiro and Richarlison are expected to be handed a start again. Neymar has been in scintillating form in the competition having scored twice and assisted one in two matches.

Key Stats:

- The fixture has seen Brazil emerge victorious 19 times, with Colombia winning thrice and 10 games ending in a draw.

- In the last five meetings between the two teams, Brazil have emerged victorious on three occasions while the other two fixtures have ended in a draw.

- Neymar is nine behind the Pele's all-time Brazil record of 77 goals after netting against Peru on Thursday in the Copa America.

