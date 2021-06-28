How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina in the Copa America 2021 from India?
Bolivia and Argentina are set to meet in the last Group A match of the Copa America 2021 at the Arena Pantanal on Tuesday.
Cesar Farias' side have lost all three games in the Copa America so far and are out of contention to progress into the knockout stages.
Argentina, who lead Group B with seven points from three games, picked their second consecutive win in the tournament as they beat Paraguay 1-0 last Tuesday. The result will determine their final standing in the group as Paraguay and Uruguay are also playing simultaneously.
Editors' Picks
- Bernardo Silva was meant to be Ronaldo's successor but Man City star is struggling to shine for Portugal
- Barcelona's new Neymar? How Depay will fit alongside Messi at Camp Nou
- Lukaku vs Ronaldo? 'Forget the individual sh*t' - Belgium's Golden Generation can't fall short again
- UAE Arabian Gulf League: Al-Jazira claim top spot after thrashing Sharjah FC 3-0
Here's how to watch Bolivia vs Argentina in India.
Contents
- What time is Bolivia vs Argentina?
- How to watch on TV & live stream in India
- Bolivia vs Argentina: Team news & stats
What time does Bolivia vs Argentina start?
|Game
|Bolivia vs Argentina
|Date
|Tuesday, June 29
|Time
|5:30am IST
How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Bolivia vs Argentina: Team news & key stats
Bolivia will miss defender Oscar Ribera on account of an injury. Skipper and all-time highest goalscorer Marcelo Moreno and Joselito Vaca were back as substitutes in the last match after missing the opening two games after testing positive for Covid-19 and are expected to start against Argentina. Striker Jaume Cuéllar, who plies his trade in Italy, is also available for selection after serving his suspension.
Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni might look to test some of the players ahead of the knockouts as Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez and Giovani Lo Celso are doubtful for the clash It will be interesting to see if Scaloni decides to bench Lionel Messi to afford the Barcelona star some rest.
Key stats:
- Bolivia have managed to beat Argentina (2-0) just once, and the only time they scored more than once in a game, in their last nine meetings of the fixture.
- Argentina are on an unbeaten run of 16 games since losing to Brazil by a scoreline of 2-0 at the semi-finals of Copa America 2019. However, they have not scored more than once in four of their five encounters in 2021.
- Lionel Messi has failed to put his hands on the Copa America title on five counts. including three finals. He has scored once in three games in the current edition of the tournament.
- Bolivia manager Cesar Farias had a stint in the Indian Super League (ISL) with NorthEast United in the second season.
Further reading:
- When Argentina's Scaloni was in awe of Indian players
- What are Messi's top five performances for Argentina?
- Suarez, Cavani & the sad end to Uruguay's golden era