How to watch Andorra vs England in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India?
England look set to get back to winning ways when they travel to the Estadi Nacional to take on Andorra in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.
After four wins from their opening four Group I matches, the Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw away in Poland last time out.
Here's how to watch Andorra vs England in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India.
- What time is Andorra vs England?
- How to watch Andorra vs England in India
- Andorra vs England: Team news
What time does Andorra vs England start?
|Game
|Andorra vs England
|Date
|Sunday, October 10
|Time
|12:15am IST
How to watch Andorra vs England on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualification matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, JioTV
Andorra vs England: Team news
Moi San Nicolas, Albert Alavedra and Marcio Vieira are all unavailable due to suspension for the home side, meaning 41-year-old captain Ildefons Lima is likely to start in the centre of defence.
Reece James and Kalvin Phillips have both withdrawn from the squad due to injury, with Ben Chilwell and James Ward-Prowse called up in their place.