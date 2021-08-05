Mythbuster: Does winning the Community Shield jinx a team's Premier League chances?

Manchester United have won the Community Shield most number of times in the last 20 years...

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup champions Leicester City are all set to lock horns in the Community Shield 2021 clash on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium in London.

This will be Manchester City's third Community Shield appearance in four years while Leicester will take part in the competition after six years. The last time the Foxes played in the Community Shield was in 2016 when they featured as the Champions of England. They had lost 1-2 to FA Cup winners Manchester United.

The Cityzens won their third Premier League title in the Pep Guardiola era and their sixth league title overall last season. They had topped the league table with 86 points from 38 games.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City, on the other hand, defeated giants Chelsea in the final 1-0 to win their maiden FA Cup title.

Community Shield is an annual match contested between the league winners and the FA Cup winners. It is the first match of a new season in England. There is often a saying that winning the Community Shield jinxes your chances of winning the Premier League.

But how often does a Community Shield winner go on to win the Premier League title in the same season?

History suggests that only on six occasions in the last 20 years, a Community Shield champion went on to the Premier League title in the same. Manchester United have won both titles thrice in the last 20 years followed by Chelsea who have achieved this feat twice. Manchester City won both the trophies in the 2018/19 season.

Who are the Community Shield and Premier League winners of the last 20 years?

Season Community Shield winner Premier League winner 2001-02 Liverpool Arsenal 2002-03 Arsenal Manchester United 2003-04 Manchester United Arsenal 2004-05 Arsenal Chelsea 2005-06 Chelsea Chelsea 2006-07 Liverpool Manchester United 2007-08 Manchester United Manchester United 2008-09 Manchester United Manchester United 2009-10 Chelsea Chelsea 2010-11 Manchester United Manchester United 2011-12 Manchester United Manchester City 2012-13 Manchester City Manchester United 2013-14 Manchester United Manchester City 2014-15 Arsenal Chelsea 2015-16 Arsenal Leicester City 2016-17 Manchester United Chelsea 2017-18 Arsenal Manchester City 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester City 2019-20 Manchester City Liverpool 2020-21 Arsenal Manchester City

Who has won the Community Shield most number of times?

Manchester United have won the Community Shield most number of times (21) followed by Arsenal (16) and Liverpool (15). Manchester City are the sixth most successful team in the history of the tournament with six titles and a win on Saturday will help them touch Tottenham Hotspurs' record.

Team Titles Years Manchester United 21 1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965*, 1967*, 1977*, 1983, 1990*, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 Arsenal 16 1930, 1931, 1933, 1934, 1938, 1948, 1953, 1991*, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020 Liverpool 15 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 Everton 9 1928, 1932, 1963, 1970, 1984, 1985, 1986*, 1987, 1995 Tottenham Hotspur 7 1921, 1951, 1961, 1962, 1967*, 1981*, 1991*

*Shared titles