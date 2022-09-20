How many goals has Thomas Muller scored for Germany? Mannschaft star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The German has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2010

Thomas Muller is not only one of the deadliest footballers around in terms of goalscoring, but he is also an incredible asset when it comes to his versatility on the field.

And bearing in mind that he's not a traditional striker by any means, it's quite an achievement that the Bayern Munich star is the highest active international goalscorer for Germany.

For the national team, Muller scored his first goal back at the 2010 World Cup against Australia and he instantly added two more against England at the same tournament .

Since then, Muller has not looked back, scoring freely for Germany and achieving many accolades along the way, including winning the World Cup in 2014.

Just how many strikes does the German have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Muller's total Germany goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

16

10

Euros

15

0

World Cup qualification

23

12

Euro qualification

19

12

UEFA Nations League

8

1

International friendlies

35

9

116

44

How many goals has Muller scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2010 World Cup

7

5

2014 World Cup

7

5

2018 World Cup

3

0

2022 World Cup

TBC

TBC

17

10

Muller's Euro Championships record

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2012

5

0

Euro 2016

6

0

Euro 2020

4

0

15

0

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2014 World Cup qualifiers

4

2018 World Cup qualifiers

5

2022 World Cup qualifiers

3

12

Muller's friendly goals for Germany

Games

Goals

35

9

Muller Germany hat-tricks

Match

Goals

Competition

Date

Germany 4-0 Portugal

3

2014 World Cup

June 16, 2014

Muller's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Kazakhstan

4

Portugal

3

England

2

Scotland

2

Gibralter

2

Czech Republic

2

Liechtenstein

2

Norway

2

*Data accurate as of September 19

