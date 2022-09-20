The Brazilian has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2010

Neymar is not just one of the best footballers in terms of trickery and style, but he is also an incredible asset when it comes to scoring goals.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is second on the list of Brazil's all-time leading goal scorers, just behind all-time great Pele.

For the national team, it all started with a goalscoring debut appearance in a 2-0 win against the USA in 2010.

His next two goals came against Scotland in 2011 and since then, Neymar has not looked back, scoring freely for Brazil and achieving many accolades along the way.

Just how many strikes does the Brazilian have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Neymar's total Brazil goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 10 6 Copa America 12 5 World Cup qualification 24 14 FIFA Confederations Cup 5 4 International friendlies 68 45 119 74

How many goals has Neymar scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2014 World Cup 5 4 2018 World Cup 5 2 2022 World Cup TBC TBC 10 6

Neymar's Copa America record

Edition Games Goals Copa America 2011 4 2 Copa America 2015 2 1 Copa America Centenario 2016 Not in squad - Copa America 2019 Injured - Copa America 2021 7 2 13 5

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2018 World Cup qualifiers 6 2022 World Cup qualifiers 8 14

Neymar's friendly goals for Brazil

Games Goals 68 45

Neymar Brazil hat-tricks

Match Goals Competition Date Brazil 8-0 China 3 Friendly September 10, 2012 Brazil 5-0 South Africa 3 Friendly March 5, 2014 Brazil 4-0 Japan 4 Friendly October 14, 2014 Brazil 4-2 Peru 3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification October 13, 2020

Neymar's favourite opponents

Team Goals Japan 9 Peru 6 United States 5 Colombia 4 Ecuador 4 Argentina 3 Bolivia 3 China 3 Croatia 3 South Africa 3 South Korea 3 Uruguay 3

*Data accurate as of September 19