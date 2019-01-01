How JDT won every single one of their 6 Malaysia Super League titles

Recapping the moment in each season when Johor Darul Ta'zim confirmed their Super League title win from 2014 until 2019.

History was rewritten on Wednesday as JDT secured their sixth straight MSL title, an unprecedented feat in the history of Malaysian football. It all started back in 2014, a year after JDT was rebranded into a club structure. Heavy investments were pumped into the playing squad and HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was rewarded with the title in his second season in charge.

Five seasons on and the JDT machine are showing no signs of slowing down. The playing squad is considerably different from the first batch of champions and so are the coaching staff. Yet the consistency in which JDT go about their business is nothing short of awe-inspiring and incredible.

Goal recaps back each title success that JDT has achieved in the last six seasons.

2019 season

Coach: Benjamin Mora

Title winning match: Melaka 1 JDT 2

Title winning points: 46 points

Title winning round: Match day 18

2018 season

Coach: Raul Longhi/Ulisses Morais

Title winning match: 1 JDT 2

Title winning points: 37 points

Title winning round: Match day 18

2017 season

Coach: Ulisses Morais

Title winning match: 2 JDT 1

Title winning points: 45 points

Title winning round: Match day 19

2016 season

Coach: Mario Gomez

Title winning match: JDT 3 0

Title winning points: 52 points

Title winning round: Match day 20

2015 season

Coach: Mario Gomez

Title winning match: Felda 2 JDT 1

Title winning points: 46 points

Title winning round: Match day 22

2014 season

Coach: Bojan Hodak

Title winning match: Sarawak 0 JDT 1

Title winning points: 44 points

Title winning round: Match day 22

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram