How Chelsea are dealing with coronavirus pandemic: From Hudson-Odoi's recovery to Lampard's training plan

The Blues have had to make changes behind the scenes due to the public health scare that is affecting much of the world

are trying to cope with the postponement of normal business as the coronavirus outbreak impacts English and European football, as well as the world at large.

Manager Frank Lampard instructed his players to stay home after Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first English footballer to test positive for Covid-19 which has since seen the stoppage of the Premier League and the rest of the domestic game.

All of Chelsea's first-team squad entered self-isolation for two weeks, with the club following government health guidelines, and the first-team building is being deep cleaned regularly.

Some staff continue to work at Cobham Training Centre and the players will be allowed back next week although many English clubs are opting to tell their players to stay away.

Personalised training programmes have been provided to the players with exercise bikes sent to the homes of the first-team stars. Lampard, who is a big advocate on nutritional programmes, has given advice on diets to follow for his players from home.

Hudson-Odoi has since made a speedy recovery and he has followed the club's train-from-home programme.

Many players, including the likes of Willian, have small gyms at their house and others have been able to train in their gardens due to the good weather.

Mason Mount was pictured playing at a five-a-side pitch with his childhood friend Declan Rice at Trent Park Football Centre in Barnet on Sunday which led to reminders for the first-team to stay inside and follow government guidelines.

The football authorities have come together, including UEFA, FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA), to state they aim to complete the domestic and European season by June 30.

This has led to the suspension of until 2021 and the Premier League is hoping to return on April 3. However, the situation could change should the spread of the virus continue.

"Of course we still don’t know when competitive football will restart, but it isn’t worth worrying about that too much at the moment," Lampard said.

"We all miss football, but right now it’s about acting responsibly and in the best interests of society. I am sure I wasn’t the only one who found myself in a strange place with no sport this weekend, but ultimately none of that matters when we consider the bigger picture."

Chelsea's office staff are working from home wherever possible, which is also in line with the current UK government advice.

The Blues have reached out to the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer assistance and have agreed to offer the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge for medical staff treating the general public.

Roman Abramovich has agreed to finance the costs of accommodation for NHS staff who are working late amid the health crisis with chairman Bruce Buck having worked out the details.

Chelsea have also limited the activity of their charity arm the Chelsea Foundation. The 'difficult decision' has been made due to restrictions on large-scale gatherings, while safeguarding the spread of the virus to the elderly and schools has been part of the reasoning.

In addition, the Chelsea Megastore, Frankie's, the Tea Bar, Under the Bridge and various other commercial sites have been closed.

The decision has been described as precautionary and it hasn't been made because any member of staff has caught the virus. Many of the activities will be now moved to an online platform.

Furthermore, the Blues continue to operate in a business sense and are close to agreeing on a new contract for their talented youngster Tino Anjorin although further uncertainty around football schedules is expected to lead to caution in the transfer market.