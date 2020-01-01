Hougang United and the curse of the leaky backline

The Cheetahs have plenty of potential, but their unconvincing performances at the back could cost them on the long term

Another day, another defensive capitulation. This time, it was goalkeeper Khairulhin Khalid, their man-of-the-match against Yangon United in midweek, whose catastrophic errors condemned the Cheetahs to a sixth consecutive game without a clean sheet.

’s Christopher van Huizen netted a brace at the Hougang Stadium on Sunday, but his apparent reluctance to celebrate either goal told the story. The first was a hung-up, long range free-kick, which ended up looping over Khairulhin and finding the back of the net, via the goalkeeper’s wrist. It was the second goal that seemed to cause even Chris himself to turn pink with embarrassment, though. A tame, slow-moving shot from the edge of the area slipped right through Khairulhin’s hands, through his legs and into the goal. Cheetahs centre half Zachary Anderson put his head in his hands, and Hougang were left with a mountain to climb.

It brings us back to a topic broached repeatedly last season; is Hougang’s defence good enough for a sustained challenge, both at home and in Asia? Here’s a remarkable statistic: Hougang were the SPL’s top scorers last season, plundering 58 league goals over the course of the 24-game season. Yet, they finished a staggering seven points behind eventual champions Brunei . The cause? A backline which shipped 45 goals, a full 20 more than DPMM, and 16 more than Tampines, the only local side to finish above them.

The numbers speak for themselves, especially given that even the conceded seven fewer.

After the defensive disappointment of 2019, head coach Clement Teo sought to bolster his rearguard, bringing in, amongst others, the hugely talented Zac Anderson from FA. So far, so good, especially with Anderson looking confident and assured in his first few games for the Cheetahs.

However, it soon turned into a case of one step forward, two steps back for Hougang and their coach. Afiq Yunos, a Singapore international and one of Hougang’s best defenders from 2019, was allowed to leave the club on loan to join Trat FC in Thai League 1. A definite step-up in quality for the player himself, but it left the Cheetahs in all sorts of trouble. Anders Aplin had joined from Geylang to provide extra cover at the back, but was thrown right into the action following Afiq’s departure, and has gone on to start all six of Hougang’s games this season. However, the former Matsumoto Yamaga man has struggled for consistency to this point, and alongside Anderson, equally inexperienced in the SPL, Hougang’s backline has looked incredibly shaky.

Another defensive reinforcement brought in by Teo for this season is Kyrgyz centre half Maksat Dzhakybaliev, a seemingly odd signing, with the player not having played a single minute for the Cheetahs this campaign. It remains to be seen how he performs, but given his inability to break into the team despite Hougang being in sixes and sevens defensively at times, not all looks well down at Hougang Stadium.

In the goalkeeping department, Khairulhin seems to have taken the word “inconsistent” to the next level. He was genuinely brilliant against Yangon, pulling off save after save to keep the Myanmar side at bay, following up on his excellent display against Ho Chi Minh City, a game in which he made nine stops.

However, the dire performance against Geylang highlighted the error-proneness which had consigned him to the bench for much of last season. The number 1 back then, Ridhuan Barudin, has been absent for much of this season, and whether that’s due to injury or otherwise, Hougang will be desperate to have him back as soon as possible.

It’s not all doom and gloom for the Cheetahs, though.

As mentioned, it’s still very much early days, and should Aplin and Anderson manage to strike up a partnership as the season goes on, Hougang have every chance of pushing for top honours in the SPL this season. Going far in this year’s might be just beyond them for now, but a strong showing in the league come September and another shot at continental glory in 2021 could pave the way for Hougang to truly establish themselves as one of the top teams both in Singapore and the region.

The talent is definitely there. Anderson, Aplin and fullback Hafiz Sujad are all players who have played abroad and at a higher level before. Fellow fullback Nazrul Nazari too is a seasoned Singapore international, and has faced many a top player in his time.

It could take a while though for this freshened up Hougang backline to click, but for Clement Teo, hopefully sooner, rather than later.