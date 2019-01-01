Higuain praises 'more mature' Ronaldo at Juventus

The Argentine striker has noticed his former Real teammate has changed considerably in recent years

Gonzalo Higuain believes star Cristiano Ronaldo has matured since the pair's time together at .

Juve striker Higuain and Ronaldo have reunited in Turin after the duo won three titles with giants Madrid before the former departed for in 2013.

Higuain eventually joined Juventus in 2016, while Ronaldo arrived in 2018, prompting his ex-Madrid teammate to move to rivals on loan and then last term.

Higuain and Ronaldo – who won the Scudetto in his first season – are now together again under Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri, and the former international hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"We had already played together with Real," Higuain told Fox Sports .

"Many years have passed, and I have found another player, a more mature person, with a family.

"I enjoyed playing alongside him before and I am glad that we are back together."



Higuain is contracted to Juve until 2021 and he did not rule out a return to Argentine giants River Plate .

The 31-year-old made a name for himself at River, emerging from the youth team in 2005 and scoring 15 goals in total before being lured to the Santiago Bernabeu by Madrid in 2007.

"I have this year and next year left [at Juventus]," Higuain added.

"I never close the door to anything. [At River] there is a great coach and several team-mates of mine who I have a great affection for.

"The people of River were always spectacular with me. But hey, right now I'm trying to think in the present and enjoy my time here in Italian football."

Higuain has made five Serie A appearance this season and has one goal to his name with the reigning domestic champions currently second in the league behind .

At the start of the season, Sarri stressed that he saw Higuain playing a part in his plans this campaign despite uncertainty over the striker's future.

"I'm working with the players that the club put at my disposal," Sarri said in July.

"At the moment, Gonzalo is available and I consider him 100 per cent part of the team."