Higuain 'not the right striker for Chelsea' says former Blues boss Gullit

The Blues finally agreed a loan deal for Higuain on Wednesday after weeks of speculation, with Alvaro Morata set to be offloaded to Atletico Madrid

Gonzalo Higuain is not the right striker for Chelsea and will struggle to play in the same team as Eden Hazard and Willian, according to former Blues boss Ruud Gullit.

Chelsea finally agreed a deal to bring the Argentine forward to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after weeks of speculation.

Higuain has joined on loan from Serie A champions Juventus until the end of the season, whilst Alvaro Morata is set to be offloaded to Atletico Madrid.

But Dutch legend Gullit believes that the former Real Madrid striker is not flexible enough to work with the team’s creative focal points Hazard and Willian.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Gullit said: “Higuain is an old-fashioned striker who needs crosses and, if he plays up front all the time, he will not see many balls there because of the way Eden Hazard and Willian play.

“Those two always come inside, and dribble or shoot, and try to do things themselves.

“So they don't need a player up there who is a target man, because Chelsea don't use one and, under [Maurizio] Sarri, they never do.

“Instead they need a centre-forward who can play in midfield too, and be effective on the ball as well as be a finisher inside the box. Roberto Firmino, who comes so deep for Liverpool, is the perfect example.”

Higuain will make his first start for the Blues against Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Hazard meanwhile came under fire from Sarri after last week’s 2-0 defeat away at Arsenal, with the Italian claiming that some of his stars were difficult to motivate as they slipped to a fourth league defeat of the season.

The Belgian had begun the season in some of the best form of his career, helping Chelsea to a blistering start that seemingly had them in contention for a title challenge in the season’s early weeks.

He continues to be the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, speculation that has not gone away despite the team’s stuttering form and Sarri’s criticism of Hazard.

“The next time Sarri is asked about Eden Hazard he should avoid saying anything negative, whatever he actually thinks,” said Gullit.

“It is very, very risky to criticize your players in public like Sarri did this week - even if you know you are right.

“Sometimes as a manager you really want to be open about what you are thinking, good or bad, and for the right reasons. You are hoping your players respond in the right way.

“But if that openness is misinterpreted by them, then you have more problems.”