'He's simply the best' - Twitter reacts to Salah's African Player of the Year triumph

The 26-year-old retained the continent's top individual honour following memorable outings for both country and club in 2018

Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages for Mohamed Salah after clinching his second successive African Player of the Year gong on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool star beat off competition from Senegal international Sadio Mane and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The triumph etches his name alongside Yaya Toure, El Hadji Diouf and Samuel Eto'o for players who have won the crown back to back.

Here are some of the best tweets of the night.

Salah again.



No surprise there. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 8, 2019

When CAF called Mo salah an African legend,



Me to Caf;#CAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/rkiPKuFpyU — Mr epic (@iam_epicc) January 8, 2019

Mo Salah! African footballer of the year. Surely no one can argue with this choice. Congratulations, Pharoah! pic.twitter.com/wbglXGkwO0 — Sammy Wejinya (@samywejinya) January 8, 2019

Mohamed @MoSalah wins Caf Player of the Year 2018! 🏅🏅



Congratulations! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PE1AAMk9Pm — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) January 8, 2019

Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2018. For the second time in a row #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/iLKIFDnZqB — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Well deserved — Rakim (@Rakim__Maboho) January 8, 2019

🇪🇬👑 K I N G M O 🇪🇬👑@MoSalah has been named CAF African Player of the Year for the second successive year. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ySmqzO4Xbq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2019

Congrats @MoSalah . I knew you would win. All the best in your pursuit of the Premier League crown pic.twitter.com/GOei5p9GJe — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) January 8, 2019

There's no new

Salah still the African Egyptian king👑👑#Mo_Salah❤❤👏 pic.twitter.com/ir0XdlcBWH — Ahmed (@Ahmedzair18) January 8, 2019

👏👏👏👏👏congratulations Mohammed Salah. We wanna see you win more. pic.twitter.com/f3H9k3wjh1 — Moses Whiteson Stephenson (@WhiteGh76944515) January 8, 2019

there was not a competition for that award,it only mo salah — paul scilator (@captain_VVD) January 8, 2019

CAF should kuku name Mohamed Salah as President of Africa. #CAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/8Kk71BEpSh — Otunba Suave (@otunba_suave) January 8, 2019

.@CAF_Online ⚽️Awards: congratulations تهانينا to @MoSalah on African Footballer of the Year Award- 2nd year in a row 😱, presented by @GeorgeWeahOff & dedicated by @MoSalah to his country, Egypt! ✨👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/kSKsMnlaDe — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) January 8, 2019

salah winning best African player proves he ain’t a one season wonder to all you haters xx Article continues below — • (@trentified) January 8, 2019

Mo Salah is on the league of his own. He competes against the world's best. He's a living legend — Fikile Mahlangu Xhale (@FikileXhale) January 8, 2019