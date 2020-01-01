Heracles Almelo’s Dessers proud of Nigeria call-up

As he continues to dazzle in his first season with Frank Wormuth’s team, the striker is also looking to make his mark on the international stage

Cyriel Dessers is proud to have received his maiden call-up thanks to his breathtaking form with Heracles Almelo.

The 25-year-old who joined Frank Wormuth’s side from Utrecht has been impressive in the Dutch elite division with 15 goals from 25 appearances.

And he has now been handed the chance to compete for a first international cap in the 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone in Asaba and Freetown.

More teams

Dessers is one of the two new faces in Gernot Rohr’s squad alongside FC Cologne’s Kingsley Ehizibue, with Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru missing.

The -born star was thrilled to see his hard work pay off as he reaches another significant milestone.

“So honoured and proud. Can’t wait to wear the Green-White jersey and meet the team! Flag of Nigeria Super Eagles,” tweeted Dessers.

Article continues below

So honoured and proud. Can’t wait to wear the Green-White jersey and meet the team! 🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles #naija https://t.co/zAD6WQA086 — Cyriel Dessers (@CyrielDessers) March 4, 2020

He also has a word of appreciation for his teammates who made his invitation to the Super Eagles’ fold possible.

“This would not have happened without the trust of the club and the cooperation with the team. I am very grateful to them for that,” he told the club website.

Nigeria are currently sitting top of Group L on six points, having won all two of their fixtures to date. If they pick up another win against the Leone Stars, their spot in the next Afcon will be guaranteed.