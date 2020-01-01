Henry elated as Wanyama’s Montreal Impact down Inter Miami in first meeting

The Kenya captain and teammates had lost the previous two matches but on Saturday ensured they got a home win

Victor Wanyama and ended a two-match losing streak after they registered a 2-1 win over Miami on Saturday.

Montreal Impact hosted Inter Miami – in what was their first-ever meeting – at Red Bull Arena and it resulted in an encouraging outcome for Thierry Henry’s side that had posted poor results in the last two matches.

Bojan Krkic and Maxi Urruti scored the two goals for the Canadian side and the result is expected to have major implications in the play-offs race.

Bojan got the opener for Montreal Impact in the sixth minute before Inter Maimi scored the only goal through Brek Shea – his second goal in as many games - just after the half-hour mark.

Wanyama and Montreal Impact did not relent and got the winning goal in the 80th minute which was struck by Urruti. It was a simple tap-in after Bojan had made his way into the penalty area and gave a short pass for the scorer to secure the victory.

Henry was elated at how his charges faced Inter Miami and recorded a first home win of the campaign.

“I don’t know if this is our biggest win but we had it at heart to answer back,” Henry after the encounter. “We wanted to get the first win at home [in Red Bull Arena] and especially, to play a good game as a team.

“I thought we were brilliant in the first half, up until the goal to be fair. When you concede a goal like the way we conceded, the team was like: ‘Again?’.

“We were in total control and then we conceded a goal like that but this time instead of reacting, we acted.”

The Frenchman further gave reasons why his team could not allow a third successive defeat.

“We just needed to win,” Henry added.

“Obviously the fewer games you have, obviously, the more it will be a must-win. Especially against a team that was right behind you but it was very important to be able to win this game for obvious reasons: The playoff run and because they were right behind us.”

Centre-back Joel Waterman echoed Henry’s sentiments on why the victory came at a very vital point in their campaign.

“It was a massive result for us and it was really important for us to get a result before we went back home,” said Waterman.

“That was our main talking point before the game, to start off well and get a result no matter what it takes and Bojan was a massive part in that.”

The win enabled Wanyama’s outfit to jump ahead of Nashville SC in the eighth position on the Eastern Conference table.