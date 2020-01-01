Henry dealt first MLS lesson as lifeless Impact fall in Revs rematch

The former striker had pushed all the right buttons so far, but Thursday showed that both the club and manager have a lot of work to do

Thierry Henry is still very much learning on the job. For all of his experiences as a player, and he has more than most, the French icon is still growing into the role of head coach.

His spell at showed that there was much to learn, and he chose Montreal as his place to do that.

His early returns have been pretty solid. The Impact performed well enough in the CONCACAF and impressed in their first two matches of the season. The first of those matches was a win over Bruce Arena's New Revolution, with Henry's Impact shaking off the fatigue from a CCL match just days prior to pick up a statement victory.

On Thursday night, the two sides met once again in their first match of the MLS is Back tournament. While the prior meeting was a sign of progress for both Henry and his team, Thursday's match served as a reminder that there's still a long way to go for all involved.

Henry's Impact were undone by Arena's Revs 1-0 on Thursday night, as the Canadian side started the MLS is Back tournament with a defeat. By and large, it was a frustrating performance for Montreal, one where the team looked disjointed and lethargic for long stretches.

Some of that, obviously, is excusable. This is a team playing its third league match under a brand new manager in the wake of a four-month-long break. No one expects any team to come out of the gates perfect, but Henry was the first to admit he expected more from his team on Thursday evening.

"We didn't know where we were going to be physically, but that's not an excuse," Henry said after the match. "There's one thing that always I've been talking to the team and talk about before this game is that we do fight, and you saw that before in the beginning of the season. And then at the beginning of this [tournament] again, that didn't happen. This is not an attack against anyone but that didn't happen tonight."

He added: "I'm not saying it won't happen again. You have to be honest, give credit to New England. We beat them once and they beat us tonight. They wanted it more than us. We made too many mistakes under no pressure, individually and as a team."