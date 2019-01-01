Henderson will have a good career at Man Utd – Solskjaer

The Norwegian sees the goalkeeper having a long and successful stay at Old Trafford when he returns from his temporary deal

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at , to have a fruitful career at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has played 12 times and has impressed as the Blades have moved to eighth in the top-flight standings, one point and two places better off than their Sunday opponents.

He is, however, not eligible to feature when the sides clash at Bramall Lane.

Solskjaer has been impressed with the youngster’s development while away from the Red Devils, where he has a contract until 2022.

“Sheffield United and Chris Wilder have had a big impact on him because he’s learning, he’s growing as a human being and as a player. He’ll come back one day and will have a good career at Man Utd,” the Norwegian told his club's official website.

Like many, he has been impressed with the way Wilder and his side have adapted to life in the Premier League – and he reserved particular praise for ex-United youth Oliver Norwood.

“It’s a fantastic achievement what they’ve done,” he said of the Yorkshire side’s start to the season.

“Chris is a fantastic manager. He’s a little bit different than some of us and we had him here for a behind-closed-doors game in August or September, where he played the ones who hadn’t played. I’m so happy for him to do well.

“Ollie Norwood - I had him in the reserves - to see him captaining a Premier League club is great. It’s testament to us as a club as well that if you don’t make it at Man Utd you can still have a great career and Oliver has done fantastic.”

If United were to win on Sunday, they would move into the top five for the first time since September, having been on a difficult run of form that has seen them win only two of their last seven league outings.

Indeed, they are seeking back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since beating and in February and March.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are protecting a five-match undefeated sequence since going down 1-0 at home to on September 28.