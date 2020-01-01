Henderson targets titles with ‘biggest club in the world’ after signing new Man Utd contract

The highly-rated goalkeeper is looking forward to working alongside David de Gea at Old Trafford having committed to a long-term deal

Dean Henderson has aired his ambition after committing to a new five-year contract at , with the highly-rated goalkeeper saying “it’s about winning titles with the biggest club in the world”.

Serious questions were being asked of the 23-year-old’s future heading into the summer transfer window.

Having taken in a second productive loan spell at during the 2019-20 campaign, Henderson saw big-money moves mooted as his path at Old Trafford remained blocked by David de Gea.

He has, however, penned a long-term deal with the Red Devils and is determined to make his mark in Manchester, with his hope being that a competitive debut will arrive sooner rather than later.

Discussing his plans with the club’s official website, Henderson said: “I’ve worked so hard behind the scenes and had to take different pathways to get to where I want to be today.

“I’m sat here now, thinking about the next step and obviously that Man United debut would be something I’ll be very proud of and something I’ll never, ever forget, if it comes – when it comes!

“I've always wanted to win trophies with this great football club and I'm a very ambitious young man.

“For me to come here and get so close, it's about winning titles with the biggest club in the world. Hopefully we can get back to doing that soon.”

Henderson is also looking to earn senior international recognition, with a place secured in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

He added: “Obviously to play for as well, as I say, it would be a very special moment for myself and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do as well.

“If I get the nod there, that would be outstanding. I’m just going to keep working hard and I’m sure my time will come.”

Henderson does face fierce competition for places with club and country, but says he is ready to embrace that challenge.

The confident custodian said of rejoining the fold at United: “Obviously I can’t wait to get back in and I know them well.

“David de Gea has had an unbelievable career at the football club and it wasn’t so long ago that I was saying if I could replicate that career one day, I would be a very proud man.

“So to learn off him and the other two top goalkeepers [Sergio Romero and Lee Grant] within the department would be great. I am really looking forward to it.”