Henderson out for three weeks with hamstring injury, Klopp confirms

manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson will be out of action for around three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder was sent for scans after he was substituted in the Reds clash with on Tuesday.

"It could have been worse," Klopp said. "He will be out I think for three weeks or so. Not cool but we were still lucky.”

More teams

More to follow...