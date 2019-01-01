Henderson gets new tattoo to commemorate Liverpool's Champions League win

The Reds skipper has gotten some new ink to ensure he never forgets a crowning moment in his career

Nearly one month on from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final, Jordan Henderson has permanently etched the moment onto his skin.

The Reds captain visisted renowned tattoo artist Tommy Montoya in Los Angeles last month while on holiday and decided to get the trophy inked on his left thigh.

Henderson's new tattoo is completed with the date of 's triumph over Spurs written below the iconic piece of silverware.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes in the final as he lead his side to a long-awaited trophy.

"We have come a long way as a team and we have had so many knockbacks and to finally get over the line...it is an amazing feeling and one that we will remember forever," Henderson said last month.

"It's so special. It was nice to know we have come back from so many disappointments and finally get over the line and win a big trophy.

"It is an amazing night and hopefully we can use this to win more in the future, it gives us the confidence to know we can win the Champions League and together we can move forward and hopefully win more trophies as well."

Liverpool's Champions League win was the first piece of silverware Henderson has won as club captain and just his second trophy as a player.

The 29-year-old was part of the Reds side that won the League Cup in 2012 but he has tasted defeat in four other finals during his career.

Though tasting success on the European stage, Henderson saw Liverpool fall just short of the Premier League title last season as finished first by just one point.

The Reds captain vowing he's determined to see the club go one better in their next campaign.

"A club of this history and magnitude should be challenging for major honours year in year out, and we hope and believe that this is just the start," Henderson is quoted in the book ‘The Official Story of Liverpool’s 2018-2019 Season’.

"We are all hungry for more. We should look back at our Premier League campaign with great pride too. To have achieved 97 points and to only lose one league game in the entire season was a phenomenal achievement by the team.

Article continues below

"Of course, we were bitterly disappointed to narrowly miss out on the title by just a single point, but we will use the huge number of positives from the campaign to fuel us for the new season ahead.

"We will be doing all we can to reward our fans by going one better next season."

Should Liverpool do just that, Henderson might well be tempted to add one more tattoo to his collection.