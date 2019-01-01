Henderson doesn't feel like a Man Utd player yet but confident he can make grade at Old Trafford

The highly-rated goalkeeper does not feel like a first-team player at Old Trafford at the moment and is happy to have gone out on loan

Dean Henderson admits to not feeling like a player, but is happy to be bucking the trend by heading out of Old Trafford in search of game time and recognition elsewhere.

The highly-rated goalkeeper has been on the Red Devils’ books since 2011.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Premier League giants, with David de Gea blocking his path to the senior side.

With that in mind, the 22-year-old has been prepared to take in a number of loan spells.

were helped to promotion last season, with a return to Bramall Lane made for 2019-20.

Henderson has made no secret of the fact that he intends to become the No.1 in Manchester at some stage in the future, but is willing to bide his time and not sit around in the shadows waiting for his chance.

Ahead of Sheffield United’s meeting with the Red Devils on Sunday, Henderson told reporters: “Hopefully I can fulfil the ambition of playing for them one day and why not if I keep going the way I’m going?

“I still don’t believe I am a Man United player yet. I still feel I have a lot of work to do to get to that level.”

He added on his career path to date: “For me, it was all about getting out on loan and trying something different.

“I always wanted to get out there and prove myself, rather than sit in my comfort zone.

“There are many players who are just happy to sit there and say they are Manchester United players, but realistically you aren’t for me until you are in the first team.

Article continues below

“I would like to see more goalkeepers go out into the lower leagues because it would be a big test for them. I’ve proven I can play in every division.

“The lower down the pyramid, the harder it was to be honest. Stockport was my hardest loan.

“I can still remember making mistakes and it was so difficult. I wanted the ground to open up and swallow me up, but I was only a young kid and I have learnt so much since those early days.”