Hegazi revels in West Bromwich Albion’s victory over Preston North End

The Baggies defeated the Lilywhites without conceding a goal, much to the Egypt international’s delight

West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi is thrilled with his side’s victory and clean sheet recorded against on Tuesday.

First-half strikes from Hal Robson-Kanu and Jake Livermore helped the Baggies to a 2-0 win to boost their Premier League promotion chances.

Hegazi, alongside ’s Semi Ajayi, marshalled ’s backline for 90 minutes and also thwarted the Lilywhites forwards' attacking forays.

More teams

The 29-year-old, who featured in his ninth Championship game of the season, wrote on social media to celebrate his team’s latest achievement.

Article continues below

Having garnered three points against Preston, Slaven Bilic’s men lead the log with 69 points from 35 outings – seven points above closest rivals .

Unbeaten in six Championship outings, West Brom continue their push for a place in the English top-flight next season by hosting relegation-threatened Athletic.