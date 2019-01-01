Hearts open investigation after Rangers striker Morelos allegedly suffers racist abuse

Colombian Morelos was allegedly targeted with abuse after scoring the equaliser for Steven Gerrard's side in a 1-1 draw

Hearts have opened an investigation into the alleged racist abuse of forward Alfredo Morelos during Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting at Tynecastle.

In response, Hearts have confirmed they have started an investigation and have pledged to ban any supporter found guilty.

"The club is aware of an incident of alleged racism and is currently investigating it," Hearts announced in a statement reported by BBC Sport .

"It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle."

The Colombian joined Rangers from the Finnish side HJK in Helsinki in 2017 and has scored 61 goals in 105 games for the Gers.

He has appeared three times for his country but is yet to score.

The latest incident of alleged racist abuse comes in the wake of a troubling week across football.

On Monday, 's qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia had to be stopped twice as a section of home supporters made monkey chants and Nazi salutes.

Bulgaria's coach Krasimir Balakov, along with the president of the country's football association Borislav Mihaylov, subsequently resigned, while police have reportedly arrested several suspects.

On Saturday, an qualifier between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned after the Boro players walked off in the 64th minute.

Boro's goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was allegedly a victim of abuse from some Yeovil fans, with Omnisport understanding the Cameroonian had bottles thrown at him and was also spat at.

Championship club are investigating a claim of racist language being used in the away end during their match at Luton Town this weekend.