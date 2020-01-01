Hearts of Oak throw weight behind Odoom after Tanasijevic revelation

The Phobians have responded to reports about an imminent appointment of a new coach to replace the current boss

Premier League side have reiterated their support for head coach Edward Nii Odoom in the wake of recent media reports surrounding the future of the trainer.

The Phobians' managerial job has become topical after former and Berekum coach Svetislav Tanasijevic revealed ongoing talks with the club to take over the position.

Odoom has been at the helm of affairs since January but the side's topsy-turvy performance in the Ghana Premier League this season has provoked uncertainties about his future.

"Hearts of Oak wants to reiterate that coach Odoom remains our head coach and therefore calling on all Phobians to offer him all the necessary support," the club posted on Twitter.

"Hearts of Oak is aware that some mischievous characters always concoct stories to satisfy their selfish ends but we remain focused and will not be swayed by these false reports."

Odoom took over the Hearts job, initially on interim basis, following the sacking of Kim Grant.

The Phobians currently occupy the ninth position on the Premier League table.

The club is looking to win the top flight for the first time in 11 years, their last of 19 titles coming in 2009.