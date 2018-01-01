‘He reminds me of Hazard’ – Tammy Abraham likens Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish to Chelsea star

The Chelsea loanee who is having an impressive campaign at the Villa Park this season opens up on his favourite football stars

Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham has likened his teammate Jack Grealish to Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Grealish boasts of fine dribbling and passing skills just like the Belgian playmaker and has produced laudable performances for Dean Smith's side who are eighth in the Championship table.

His promising development drew interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but the 22-year-old ended the speculations about his future by extending his stay at the Villa Park until 2023.

He has contributed two goals and four assists in 21 Championship matches, with Hazard boasting of seven goals and eight assists in the English top-flight this term.

Despite the similarities in their playing style, Abraham who is on loan from Chelsea picked his Stamford Bridge mate who won the Silver Ball at the 2018 Fifa World Cup as the best player he has played with in his career.

“Playing with, I’d go for Eden Hazard,” Abraham told club website.

“He’s just so clever. Jack Grealish reminds me of him, actually – it’s the way they effortlessly dribble and use their body so very well.

“They are so tough to tackle – one minute you think you’ve got the ball and then they put their body in there so quickly.

“He’s so smart. He has a low centre of gravity, turns rapidly, gets goals and assists for fun. Those kind of players are ‘one in a lifetime’."

Abraham made his first two appearances for the Three Lions in England's goalless draw against Germany and Brazil in November 2017.

And in those games, he admitted he played against the best.

“The best player I’ve played against is Neymar. He’s so exciting to watch,” he continued.

“I remember being on the halfway line with him and I was just starstruck watching him – I was supposed to be tackling him!

“If we’re talking about defenders I’ve played against, I’d go for Mats Hummels.

“His experience is fantastic. He’s not the quickest but he’s always in the right place at the right time – his timing is impeccable. He’s so, so smart.

The Chelsea loanee scored his first career hat-trick after scoring four goals as Aston Villa held Nottingham Forest to a 5-5 draw in league outing on November 28; a game he describes as 'a training match'.

“I can’t even put that game into words – it didn’t feel real. We were 2-0 down but it never felt like the game was gone – at any point.

“Then the goals kept flying in. It felt like a training match at times. I thought it was probably a fair result at the end of the day.”