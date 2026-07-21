English referee Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement following the 2026 World Cup, ending a career spanning more than two decades. He took charge of hundreds of matches at the highest domestic, continental and international levels.

His final match came in the round of 16, where Spain met Portugal. Mikel Merino settled it in stoppage time to send Cristiano Ronaldo out of the tournament, and La Roja marched on towards the title.

At 47, Taylor bows out having officiated 831 matches, including 432 in the Premier League across 16 seasons. He also took charge of the 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Opta statistics rank Taylor as the third most prolific referee in Premier League history, behind only Mike Dean (560 matches) and Martin Atkinson (462 matches).

In the statement announcing his retirement, as reported by "The Athletic" on Tuesday, Taylor said: "Officiating at the highest levels was a great honour for me, but the pressures are immense and the scrutiny never stops. I feel the right time has come to step down and begin a new chapter in my career."

He added: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my assistants Gary and Adam, to my fellow referees, and to everyone who worked in football and supported me throughout these years. Most importantly, I thank my family and friends for their continued support despite the great sacrifices this profession required."

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Taylor refereed at two World Cups, first in Qatar in 2022 and again at the most recent tournament. He also officiated at two European Championships, in 2020 and 2024.

Other career highlights included the FA Cup finals of 2017 and 2020, the League Cup final in 2015, and the 2018 play-off final for promotion to the Premier League.

Howard Webb, head of the Professional Game Match Officials Board in England, praised Taylor's career. "Over many years he proved himself to be one of the best and most successful referees English football has produced," he said. "His value was not limited to what he offered on the pitch, but he was also a role model for his colleagues and for the new generation of referees."

Webb added: "The professionalism he displayed, alongside his continuous support for his colleagues and up-and-coming referees, reflects his distinctive character and his significant contribution to the development of the English refereeing system."