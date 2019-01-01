'He needs time to recover' - Emery confirms Xhaka's omission from Arsenal squad to face Wolves

The Spanish boss insists that the Swiss midfielder needs to "recover the normality in him" before returning to first team action for the Gunners

Unai Emery has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will not be included in his squad for a Premier League clash with on Saturday, as the fallout from his outburst last weekend continues.

The captain was heavily criticised for his reaction to taunts from fans inside Emirates Stadium when he was substituted during a 2-2 draw at on Sunday.

Xhaka ripped his shirt off and told supporters to "f*** off" before storming down the tunnel, leading to calls for him to be stripped of leadership duties.

The international was left out of a penalty shootout defeat to in the in midweek and finally broke his silence on the incident via Arsenal's official Twitter account on Thursday.

Xhaka apologised for his actions, but first offered an explanation as to why he lost his cool, insisting he has been "deeply hurt" by the "repeated abuse" he has received from fans in recent weeks.

Ahead of Wolves' arrival at the Emirates, Emery confirmed that the 27-year-old will continue to take in a spell on the sidelines while he recovers from the traumatic episode.

Emery told a press conference on Friday: "He said sorry, he gave the apologies to the supporters, to everybody and now the focus is for tomorrow's [Saturday's] match.

"It is not in my mind that he is going play tomorrow [on Saturday]. I am thinking tomorrow he is not going to play because I think now we need also to be focused only 100 per cent on the match."

More to follow.