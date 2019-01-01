'He must be up for an Academy Award!' - Dalglish can't see Klopp nerves

Kenny Dalglish backed manager Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool's quest for a first league crown since 1990.

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish denied Jurgen Klopp has problems with nerves, insisting the Reds manager can handle the expectations of supporters.

Back-to-back 1-1 draws against Leicester City and West Ham saw Liverpool's lead atop the Premier League evaporate as champions Manchester City regained top spot with a 2-0 victory at Everton on Wednesday.

Klopp's Liverpool, who have a game in hand, can return to the summit when they face Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

Amid doubts over Klopp and Liverpool's ability to handle the growing pressure, former Reds player and manager Dalglish backed the German in the club's quest for a first league crown since 1990.

"He must be up for an Academy Award as well, then, because I've not seen it. When are the Oscars?" Dalglish said of suggestions Klopp is showing signs of nervousness.

"For us, Jurgen is the best person that could possibly be there. There's no problem with nerves. I think it's normal to feel nervous. It's anticipation. We shouldn't be embarrassed to be sitting up there. Fear the worst? What's the worst? The worst is relegation, I would imagine.

"I don't care what stage of the season it is, if you are concentrating on playing a game, you are going to be a bit nervous. Nerves are part and parcel of football. They aren't something you should worry about.

"It's been 29 years since we won a league title. That's a generation and a half nearly – a long wait. If the supporters are a wee bit nervous, then you can understand it, but that doesn't stop them cheering the boys on.

"People might be nervous but I was nervous at the start of the season, so I don't know what nerves has got to do with it."