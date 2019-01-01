'He is on a par with Guardiola, Klopp and Pochettino' - Sacchi backs Sarri's Juventus move

The former Napoli boss is back in Italian football and ranks alongside some of the biggest managers in the game, according to former boss Sacchi

Maurizio Sarri is on the same level as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, according to former and boss Arrigo Sacchi.

Sarri is back in Italian football as coach of Serie A champions Juventus after just one season in the Premier League with .

Prior to his appointment it was boss Pep Guardiola who was believed to be in contention to succeed Massimiliano Allegri, who stepped down last month after five years with the Bianconeri.

It was claimed Guardiola was considering quitting City in favour of a move to Turin after three seasons and six trophies at Etihad Stadium.

However, those rumours have been denied by Sacchi, who is friends with both Guardiola and Sarri.

“Guardiola sent me a message, there was never anything with Juve. He is very happy where he is and next season will try to win the at Manchester City,” said the 73-year-old.

Sarri was never fully embraced by the Chelsea supporters despite guiding the club to third place in the Premier League and winning the in his sole season at Stamford Bridge.

However, the 60-year-old is still highly regarded as a meticulous and innovative coach in his native Italy particularly for his work at , who he guided to a second-placed finish behind in 2017-18.

As a result, Sacchi has backed Sarri to be a success in Turin. He also believes Sarri should be considered on a par with Guardiola as well as boss Klopp and manager Pochettino, three of the most highly-rated young managers currently in the game.

“Sarri represents a revolutionary choice for Juve and a very important one, because Juventus have such history and so many fans,” added Sacchi, who managed the legendary AC Milan team that won back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990.

“If they were to start playing slightly more audacious and modern football, it could really help the development of the Italian game in general.

“Sarri is on the same level as Klopp, Guardiola and Pochettino. They have the exact same vision of the game and their work.”