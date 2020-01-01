'He is not going any further' - Chong's agent says Man Utd exit looms amid Juve, Inter rumours

The 20-year-old winger is set to leave Old Trafford, with his representative claiming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no plans for him

Tahith Chong looks set to leave at the end of the season after his agent acknowledged the winger thinks he can go no further at Old Trafford.

Chong joined United from in 2016 and quickly established himself in the club's academy before a serious knee injury forced him into a lengthy absence.

He continued to develop well after his return and made the step up to United's Under-23s, putting him in a strong position when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho and promised to give the club's most talented youngsters plenty of opportunities.

But Chong has largely failed to impress when given chances in the United first-team and he has not agreed to a new contract at the club, with his deal expiring in less than six months.

The 20-year-old has managed just seven appearances in all competitions with United this season, with the youth international starting four of those games.

Chong was hoping to make more of a breakthrough this season, after he made just four total appearances for United in the 2018-19 season.

Instead, Chong appears set for a move to , and he could join former United team-mates Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young with .

and Inter have been strongly linked with him in recent weeks, and while his agent Erkan Alkan did not namedrop any clubs, he did hint a move is likely.

"He [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] has different views on Tahith than the [club's] leadership," Alkan told Voetbal International.

"A coach thinks about himself, I think about my player. He has come to a point where he feels that he is not going any further. Then it's time to look further.

"Most importantly, the [next] club must have a good plan for him so that Tahith can develop further in a good environment."

Manchester United will face in a Premier League match on Wednesday, with a win taking the club to within three points of in fourth place.

Solskjaer men will, however, have to make do without Marcus Rashford, with the club's leading scorer sidelined for at least six weeks with a double stress fracture in his back.