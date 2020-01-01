‘He is an excellent player’ – Ex-Lille star Moussa Sow in awe of Osimhen

The former Senegal international has showered praise on the Nigeria international for his contributions since joining the Great Danes from Belgium

Moussa Sow has described international and forward as “an excellent player”.

The 21-year-old joined the Stade Pierre Mauroy outfit on a five-year deal from Belgian First Division A outfit Charleroi at the start of the season.

Since teaming up with the Great Danes, Osimhen – who was signed as a replacement for ’s Nicolas Pepe - has hit the ground rolling with some fine performances.

Before the French league was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Eagles forward scored 18 goals in all competitions, including two in the .

In a chat with the Lille website, the former forward - who featured for the French top-flight side between 2010-2012 - praised the former man for his instant impact in Christophe Galtier’s squad.

“He is an excellent player. He surprised me! He is good in front of the goal, facing the game, and he goes very fast,” Sow said.

“He scores a lot of goals and I hope he will continue his momentum.”

During his time at Lille, Sow played a key role in the team’s triumph during the 2010-11 season where they won and Coupe de .

Upon leaving France, the 34-year-old had spells at , Al Ahli, Shabab Al-Ahli, Bursaspor and Gazisehir Gaziantep.

He reminisced over his time at Lille and declared that: “I will never forget We had an excellent group, magnificent supporters, a structured club.

“I can only say good things about Lille. It is a club which holds a very important place in my career.

“I especially remember one thing: the welcome I had when I arrived from the Stade Rennais. Already when I was in Brittany, Lille was a team that did very good things.

“I was super well-received; the group lived well, the group laughed. Even in difficulty, we were united. This is what made us strong, this ability to raise our heads together.”

Although Osimhen is expected to remain at Lille until 2024, his French side has received several offers for the Nigerian with owner Gerard Lopez recently disclosing to Mail Online that there are a number of suitors from three different leagues in Europe.