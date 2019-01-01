'He deserves success' - Insigne backs Ancelotti amid rumours of rift with Napoli supremo De Laurentiis

The decorated coach is said to be at odds with the club's president at a time when positive results have been at a premium

Lorenzo Insigne mounted a strong defence of head coach Carlo Ancelotti following the frustrating 1-1 draw against Salzburg.

Hirving Lozano cancelled out Erling Haaland's early opener at Stadio San Paolo but the side failed to find the winner that would have confirmed their place in the knockout rounds.

Tuesday's draw extended Napoli's winless run to four games in all competitions and Ancelotti's failure to appear for the customary post-match news conference did nothing to dispel rumours of division at the club.

The former and boss has reportedly been at odds with Aurelio de Laurentiis over the outspoken president's decision to order the first-team squad into a training retreat.

Indeed, reports in claim that some of the players have been in contact with their lawyers regarding the enforced 'ritiro' as it means they have less time to spend with their families.

|ncelotti, who is said to be on the players' side, appears to be under an increasing amount of pressure from the club's supremo, but retains the backing of his captain.

"We're a close-knit group and that's down to the coach as he maintains calm and has tried to take the pressure off us in this difficult spell," Insigne said.

"We're grateful to him and we all want to perform well for him. He helps us so much and he deserves success.

"We must look forward and think positive. Everything is in our hands and we're determined to wrap up qualification in our two remaining games."

Napoli are a point behind leaders in Group E and four ahead of third-placed Salzburg, who were on the back foot for much of Tuesday's match.

"We deserved to win the game – we created loads of chances but needed to be more clinical with our finishing," Insigne added.

"We have to play with this same spirit and belief all the time because our luck will turn."

Despite his exceptional pedigree, Ancelotti has struggled to extract the best from Napoli since taking over in the wake of Maurizio Sarri's acrimonious exit.

The Partenopei finished well off the pace of Serie A champions last term and sit seventh – 11 points behind the titleholders – after 11 games of the new season.