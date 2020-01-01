'He can only get better' - Bruce delighted as Joelinton ends goal drought

The striker scored a Premier League goal for the first time since August, with his manager thrilled for the much-maligned forward

Steve Bruce expressed delight for Joelinton after the striker ended his Premier League goal drought in a 3-0 win over .

The Magpies resumed Premier League action following the coronavirus-enforced stoppage and took a significant step towards survival against the 10-man Blades.

After John Egan was sent off in the 50th minute, Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Ritchie put Newcastle in control.

More teams

Joelinton rounded off the win with his first league goal since his effort in a 1-0 win at on August 25.

The Brazilian striker, a club-record signing in the close-season, had seen his previous 39 league shots fail to result in a goal.

Magpies manager Bruce was thrilled to see the former man end his wait to find the net, revealing Joelinton had endured a tough time during the lockdown measures enforced by the British government to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're all delighted for him," Bruce said afterwards. "He probably suffered more in the lockdown, he had no family over and he was stuck in an apartment somewhere.

"It's been difficult for him but I'm delighted for him because he's a really good pro and he can only get better."

SB on Joelinton:



"We're all delighted for him. He probably suffered more in the lockdown, he had no family over and he was stuck in an apartment somewhere. It's been difficult for him but I'm delighted for him because he's a really good pro and he can only get better." pic.twitter.com/cn7JkBzp2r — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 21, 2020

Miguel Almiron supplied the assist for Joelinton, the South American pair and Saint-Maximin performing excellently as Newcastle's front three.

Article continues below

Newcastle are now 11 points clear of the bottom three with eight games remaining.

"After the restart the one thing you want to do is get off to a good start," added Bruce.

"We've got our big players playing at the top of the pitch and as we've seen today they can be a threat."