Hazard & Van Dijk revealed as FIFA 20 cover stars
Getty/Goal
Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk have been chosen as the cover stars for FIFA 20, EA Sports have confirmed.
The Real Madrid star, who joined the Liga giants from Chelsea this summer, has been announced as the face of the standard version, while Champions League winner Van Dijk will be the cover for the champions edition.
#FIFA20 Cover Stars revealed!— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 26, 2019
⚽ Standard Edition: @hazardeden10
⚽ Champions Edition: @VirgilvDijk
⚽ Ultimate Edition: Coming Soon 👀
Pre Order -> https://t.co/kNhJMf0Pmv pic.twitter.com/JteUkBH4e7
