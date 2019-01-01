Hazard limps off for Real Madrid with ankle injury against PSG

The Belgian star saw his night come to a premature end following a challenge from his international team-mate Thomas Meunier

Eden Hazard limped off for against on Tuesday, continuing a frustrating start to life in for the former star.

Midway through the second half of the match, Hazard was caught by a challenge from his international team-mate Thomas Meunier and his ankle appeared to buckle underneath him.

Hazard was slow to his feet and following an examination on the sideline he was forced to exit the match, with Gareth Bale coming on in his place in the 68th minute.

The 28-year-old appeared in some pain as he limped off the pitch, having to be supported by a member of Madrid's training staff on either side of him.

It was a frustrating end to a strong performance for Hazard, who played a major role in the build-up to Madrid's opener, which was scored by Karim Benzema in the 17th minute.

Madrid appeared to seal the points in the 79th minute when Benzema netted his second, but Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia scored in the 81st and 83rd minutes to earn PSG a share of the spoils in a 2-2 result.

The Blancos did, however, qualify for the Champions League knockout phase prior to Tuesday's match after and played out a 1-1 draw.

The draw in Madrid clinched the group for PSG, with Real forced to be content with a second-place finish in Group A.

Madrid will now face a nervous wait to find out the extent of Hazard's injury, with the Belgian star looking likely to miss some time.

It wouldn't be the first time in Hazard's Madrid career that he would be forced to the sidelines with an injury.

Following a €100 million (£88m/$112m) summer move from Chelsea, Hazard has admitted he arrived in Madrid overweight.

That extra heft could have contributed to a hamstring injury suffered in pre-season that cost Hazard the first month of the season.

After returning to the fold, Hazard has yet to truly show the kind of consistency from his Chelsea days that convinced Madrid to spend big on the Belgian star.

To date, Hazard has just one goal in a Madrid shirt after netting 21 times in all competitions for the Blues last term.