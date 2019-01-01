‘Hazard deserves to be at Real Madrid’ – Right time for Chelsea exit, says Hoddle

The Belgium international forward continues to be heavily linked with a summer switch to Spain, with a former Blues boss supporting a big-money move

Eden Hazard “deserves” to play for , says Glenn Hoddle, with the forward told it “may be the right time” for a change of scenery.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu has long been mooted for a talented international.

He is considered to fit the Blancos’ ‘Galactico’ mould and would add attacking spark to a squad that has struggled in that department since bidding farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hoddle says few at Stamford Bridge should begrudge Hazard a fresh start if an approach is made, with the 28-year-old approaching the final 12 months of his contract after seven memorable years in west London.

The former Blues player and manager told TSN: “I think Chelsea will get into the , whether Hazard will be there with them…

“I feel it might be the right time for him personally, not for Chelsea or the Premier League, but for him to go to Real Madrid if that offer is there on the table for him.

“He deserves to play in that team. They’ve got a re-build going on as well.

“I personally would love to see him play in the Premier League but I’ve got a feeling he might move. Chelsea, at the moment, there’s something missing but without Hazard in the team and all the hope [goes].

“You take him away from that team at the moment and you’ve got a massive hole to fill.

“Can you fill it? Probably not. And it’s a real big concern for Chelsea at the moment.

“And that’s where I think they are at as a club, they’re at a crossroads.

“With their owner, the new stadium not coming, there’s a lot of players coming to the end of their contracts, the transfer embargo as well.

“All these things are not positive. The main thing they’ve got to do is switch off from that, win their last two games, get into that top four, or win the , they are still in a good position to win that. But I think they’ll end up in fourth spot.”

Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League at present, two points clear of London rivals , but are about to turn their attention to a semi-final date with Eintracht Frakfurt in the Europa League.