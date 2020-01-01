Hat-trick hero Mahrez helps shake Man City goal ‘frustration’ in five-star showing against Burnley

The Algeria international winger was the star of the show for the Blues against the Clarets as he helped himself to the match ball

Riyad Mahrez has aired his delight at helping to shake off the “frustration” that had been building during their recent struggle for goals, with swept aside 5-0 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been surprisingly short on firepower in their 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Despite boasting an array of attacking talent within their ranks, the Blues have been finding end product hard to come by.

That has led to a slow start to domestic duties – the slowest of Guardiola’s distinguished coaching career to date – but a spark was found in style against Burnley.

Mahrez stole the headlines in a five-star showing from City, with the Algeria international winger helping himself to a hat-trick – the first of his spell at the Etihad Stadium.

He told BBC Sport of getting back into the groove: “We are happy to score a lot of goals and create a lot of chances. We get three points and we keep going.

“When you play well and you don't score in games you have a bit of frustration but we have to keep working. We did keep working in training and in games to get the confidence back.

“It's always good to score goals so I am very happy but the most important thing was to win and create chances.”

Mahrez broke the deadlock for City against the Clarets inside six minutes, as he swept home a trademark left-footed finish.

Another followed in the 22nd minute, before a match ball was claimed in the second half as he headed in a Phil Foden cross.

Asked for his pick of the treble, Mahrez said: “Probably the last one [is my favourite goal] because I don't score too many with my head.”

City will be back in European action on Tuesday when they head to , before then playing host to next weekend.

“We have to take it game by game,” Mahrez said on the Blues’ ambition.

“We have a difficult game in for the first place in the group so we will try to win as always.”

Benjamin Mendy is another City star who will be hoping to figure prominently in those fixtures, with the French defender netting his first goal for the club as Guardiola’s men swept past Burnley.

“We feel very good,” he said.

“All the players and the team are so happy. We know we create a lot of chances and they didn't go in the goal, but today the strikers and midfielders did the job which is why we scored a lot.

“I feel like in some games it is more difficult because the opponent does not try to play with the ball and stay at the back. We work a lot on tactics and we were stronger.”

While being pleased for City as a collective, Mendy is also delighted to have got off the mark on a personal note after enduring his fair share of injury problems since moving to .

He added: “It was not easy because sometimes I was coming back then something happened.

“Now I am feeling more fit so I am ready to give everything for Manchester City and do my job for the team.”