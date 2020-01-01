Has Solanke found his range in time for Bournemouth relegation escape?

The Cherries have renewed hope in their push against relegation thanks to the former Liverpool striker, but has he left the heroics too late?

When squeezed Bournemouth for £17 million for striker Dominic Solanke, the consensus was that the Cherries had been had.

Sure, Solanke had absolutely ripped it up in the youth set-up for before making his senior debut at the age of 17. He was also widely regarded as one of the finest striking talents to emerge in English football in quite a while, and led the U-20 national team to World Cup glory in 2017.

Still though, it seemed odd that Eddie Howe and Bournemouth were desperate enough to overlook the fact he had barely featured for the Reds, and had only managed one goal in a paltry 21 appearances over two years. Not even an earlier move to Chelsea's Dutch satellite club Vitesse Arnhem – theoretically a slower-paced league – was enough to get Solanke flowing: he averaged less than a goal every three games in the Eredivisie.

It is not unheard of for a club in the Premier League's lower reaches might turn to a promising young forward struggling to make a name for himself at one of the division's bigger sides. But to pay a fee that handsome; what were Bournemouth thinking?

Here was Howe's reasoning. “He brings a different dynamic to the front-line,” he said upon getting his man. “He is good in the air, a physical presence. It’s a lot of money across the board to sign players now but look at his international record. He is one of most talented young strikers in country.”

Whatever optimism he harboured quickly dissipated as, predictably (to everyone but him and the decision-makers at the Vitality Stadium), Solanke failed to fire. The 22-year-old played well over 1000 minutes (38 league matches) in search of a first goal for the Cherries, looking for all the world like a foal tottering about on skates.

There is a suspicion that his relatively early physical development may have been a major factor in his absurd domination of the youth ranks. While that seems overly simplistic, it explained to a degree his drastically weaker output when playing against his physical peers.

Even more concerning was his inability to form a coherent partnership with club talisman Calum Wilson upfront, and in recent times Howe began to suggest Solanke's intelligence could translate well to a midfield role; gone was the devastating centre-forward, and in his stead was a player who was being damned with faint praise.

That all changed, however, in the 4-1 win over Leicester last weekend. Half time gave no indication of what was to follow: Leicester were a goal up and purring, while Bournemouth were in all-too-familiar disarray and had lost their best defender in Nathan Ake.

A change in shape after the break saw Howe's side roar back, and suddenly it was the Foxes rocking, scampering for cover as their opponents rediscovered their menace.

No player embodied this transformation more than Solanke, suddenly arriving as a goal threat in Dorset. After Junior Stanislas drew the Cherries level from the spot, Solanke finally broke his duck, slipping a finish under Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal for 2-1.

If there was an element of good fortune about the first (there was and no one could have done with a good heaping of luck more than he), there was no doubting his second and Bournemouth's fourth.

“I thought he took his two goals very well,” Howe gushed afterward. “Especially the second one because that was a really difficult ball to receive and his quick feet and his technical abilities presented him with the chance and he’s taken it really well, so very positive signs for him. I thought he was outstanding.”

It was a performance to redeem both men to a degree: Howe from a perceived incompetence in the transfer market (Jordon Ibe, anyone?), and Solanke from being labelled a complete bust.

However, comforting as the repair to both their reputations must have been, there is the looming danger of relegation still, suggesting that perhaps Solanke has left it too late.

The renewed confidence from the result was evident in the subsequent game, albeit in defeat to . Solanke failed to add to his tally, but the team-wide fight shown was admirable.

Games against and (both teams with little more to play for) remain, and offer Solanke a chance to kick on and make up for lost time. If Bournemouth, three points from safety, stand any chance of pulling it out of the fire at the death, then a confident, firing Solanke is as good a portent as any in these trying circumstances.