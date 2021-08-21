Harvey Elliott makes first Premier League start in Liverpool's clash with Burnley

The 18-year-old is one of two changes to Jurgen Klopp's XI, with Jordan Henderson also returning for the early kick-off at Anfield

Harvey Elliott will make his first Premier League start for Liverpool in their clash with Burnley on Saturday.

The 18-year-old has been named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the lunchtime kick-off at Anfield.

Elliott will start in a midfield three alongside Naby Keita and Reds captain Jordan Henderson, who will make his first appearance of the campaign.

Who else has been selected?

Klopp has made two changes to the side which beat Norwich on the opening weekend of the season.

Both come in midfield, where Elliott and Henderson replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, both of whom are named on the bench.

Fabinho misses out, having been given compassionate leave following the death of his father, Joao Roberto, earlier this week.

Andy Robertson is back in the squad, named as a substitute having made an earlier-than-expected return from an ankle injury. Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek international, starts at left-back.

The rest of the side is unchanged, with Virgil van Dijk making his first competitive appearance at Anfield since October 1, 2020, and Diogo Jota preferred to Roberto Firmino in attack.

Who is Elliott?

Liverpool have high hopes for Elliott, who joined the club from Fulham in the summer of 2019.

The teenager is already the youngest player to appear in a Premier League game, coming off the bench for the Cottagers at Wolves in April 2019, aged just 16 years and 30 days.

He made eight appearances for the Reds in his first season, and was part of the squad which won the European Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League crowns.

Elliott moved on loan to Blackburn last September, making 42 appearances in an impressive campaign with the Championship outfit. He returned to Liverpool in the summer, and enjoyed an eye-catching pre-season with Klopp's squad.

