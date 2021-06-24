‘Hard work pays’ – Ex-Nigeria striker Ezeji lauds ‘massive’ Ronaldo feat

The former striker has been singing the praises of the Portuguese star who joined Ali Daei at the top scorer list at international level

Former Nigeria international Victor Ezeji has described Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as ‘massive’ while attributing his achievement to hard work.



The 36-year-old bagged a brace as Portugal settled for a 2-2 draw against France in Wednesday’s blockbuster Euro 2020 encounter.

With that, he reached 109 career goals in 176 matches for his country, matching Iranian legend Ali Daei at the summit of the list of goalscorers on the international stage.

As this achievement continues to generate plenty of reaction on social media – including from Daei himself, the Nigeria Professional Football League legend is not left out in saluting the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.



“It is a very feat massive for him. If we start counting records he has set or broken, we won’t stop until the end of the day,” Ezeji told Goal.

“The bottom line is that records are meant to be broken and it is good that this is happening in our generation. He has always been a prolific goalscorer.

“It didn’t come as a shock to me considering his age and the amount of energy he puts into every game he plays.

“He is a serious-minded person and even when playing against old men, he wants to win and score.

“This boils down to the fact that hard work pays. When you have a winning mentality, you’ll always strive for the best.

“Players of his age would definitely get a year contract, but with the way he is going, no club would want to do that to him because he there so many clubs out there that want him.”

When asked if Ronaldo’s latest achievement automatically places him above Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time, the two-time Caf Champions League winner with Enyimba added: “They are two great players.

“We cannot say one is greater than the other. When you look at Messi too, he has broken some records.

“I feel they are two great players in our time for them to have combined for eleven Ballon d'Or shows they are both doing very well.”

Portugal’s result earned them a place in the last 16 as one of the best four third-place finishers, with France winning Group F and Germany finishing as runners-up.

They will take on Belgium in the last 16 on Sunday at La Cartuja, Seville.