Harambee Stars captain Wanyama to sponsor six needy students

The midfielder had promised to provide for just two learners but had to increase the number given the numerous applications received

Hotspur and Harambee Stars Victor Wanyama will sponsor six needy students throughout their secondary school education.

“We wish to announce winners of the scholarship. The six students will receive full educational scholarships for the four years they will be in high school and also any other necessary support to ensure they are fully settled in school and working hard to achieve their goals,” a statement from the foundation seen by Goal said.

“Initially the plan was to sponsor two needy students but all the cases received were genuine and heart-warming. We had to extend the number to accommodate those we felt were extremely needy and required our support.”

Wanyama promised to pay a visit to the needy students in their respective centres of learning when he is free from professional duties.

Article continues below

“I wish to congratulate the six successful applicants. I will most definitely visit all of you in your new schools when I come back home. This is a good opportunity for you to work hard without any distractions and I would like to urge you to seize the opportunity and make it count,” Wanyama said.

“All the best as you begin this journey.”

The scholarships will all be administrated through the Victor Wanyama Foundation, a registered non-profit company named after its Patron Mr. Victor Wanyama.