Harambee Stars captain Wanyama set to build a football academy in Kenya

The Harambee Stars ace has confirmed he will give back to society by building an ultra-modern sports complex

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has revealed a long-term vision of building an ultra-modern sports complex in .

The new initiative, which will be situated in Busia on a 20-acre piece of land, intends to develop a state of the art academy which will revolutionalise sports, training, and education in the county while at the same time providing key sporting infrastructure to the country.

The development was confirmed on the official Victor Wanyama Foundation page.

“The Foundation has a long term vision of constructing an ultra-modern sports complex. It will have both indoor and outdoor sporting arenas,” stated the statement seen by Goal.

“Situated on a 20-acre piece of land, Victor Wanyama Foundation intends to develop a state of the art Academy that will revolutionize sports, training, and education in the country while at the same time providing key sporting infrastructure to the country.”

Wanyama, who currently features for Hotspur in the English Premier League, is considered to be one of Kenya’s most successful footballers.

Before joining Tottenham, Wanyama played for and previously he had a successful stint north of the border with former European champions, Glasgow , before moving south to join the Saints in 2013.

Wanyama has also gone down in history as the first-ever Kenyan footballer to score in the Uefa whilst playing in against former European champions . He has been a tremendous role model to many both in Kenya and Africa in general.

In a previous interview after launching the foundation, Wanyama said: “I feel honoured to be the Ambassador for the Foundation and I am really impressed with the work they have already achieved and the positive impact these efforts will have had on the various communities in the slum regions of Nairobi.

“Football has a way of bringing people together and gives young people a focus and a strong sense of community, discipline, and respect. I am looking forward to working with the Foundation in its ongoing efforts to encourage young boys and girls in the slum areas of my home country on how through football they can gain inspiration and hope.”