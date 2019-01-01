Live Scores
African All Stars

'Happy New Year!' - Musa, Koulibaly, other African stars celebrate start of 2019

The continent's stars joined the rest of the world in welcoming the new year

Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Manchester United's Eric Bailly and other African players ushered in the new year with good wishes for family, friends and their fans on social media.

Fireworks lit up skies across the globe as huge celebrations were held to welcome 2019.

And the African stars, in the spirit of celebration, shared snaps with their loved ones accompanied with good wishes and prayers for the year ahead, with some reflecting on the past year.

